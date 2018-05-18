Inside the ride at Bike Week

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - The rumbles of Harley Bike Week brought thousands to Murrells Inlet Friday night, each one admiring what they see. But it's what you don't see that isn't getting the attention it deserves.

"It's a performance based company. We do everything from an oil change to a complete motor swap."

Clintin Kratz and Speed's Performance Plus have been traveling the country for 20 years, working on bikes and making sure they perform at their peak.

"A person who buys a Harley Davidson from the factory can spend anywhere from 3-5 thousand dollars extra on upgrades before it even leaves the showroom floor," he says.

From exhaust to air cleaners to even Dyno training.

"What that does is allow us to recalibrate the fuel injection system to accommodate for the new air cleaner and the new performance parts we put on a motorcycle," said Kratz.

There's different gear to get your bike to go from good to great. Dustin Burmeier of Race Pro Motorsports explains how.

"What turns a good bike into a great one is using good after market manufacturers and reputable brands," he says. "With a normal spark plug, you have some arching in the spark. However, with the new iridium plug, it's just one steady stream of spark.

Despite the weather, there's no place they'd rather be.

"It's always raining here but to see all these people out here with this kind of weather, that's always a good thing."

The bike craze doesn't stop this weekend. On May 25, you can catch Bikefest starting Memorial Day until the May 28.

