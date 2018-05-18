Horry County Emergency Management holds hurricane preparedness workshop

Horry County Emergency Management will hold another workshop Wednesday, May 23 at 2 p.m. at the North Myrtle Beach Library. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Hurricane season is right around the corner.

It starts June 1. To get people ready for the season, Horry County Emergency Management is holding hurricane preparedness workshops. One was in Surfside Beach at the Surfside Library Friday afternoon.

Public Information Officer Brooke Holden hosted the workshop. She told people attending about how to stay prepared ahead of hurricane season.

She expressed the importance of knowing which evacuation zone is yours. She also provided materials to put in an emergency binder to make sure everyone is ready in case of an emergency.

Some people in Surfside Beach say they’re ready for hurricane season.

“I try to keep water – plenty of water in the house,” Dolores Nicholson said. “And I have first aid supplies.”

Others are new to hurricanes. Josh Mague is an example. He recently moved from Ohio.

“No, I’m not ready at all to be quite honest with you,” Mague said. “But that’s the thing, we know it’s coming. So we’ll probably start our preparations now.”

Horry County Emergency Management will hold another preparedness workshop at the North Myrtle Beach Library on Wednesday, May 23 at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.