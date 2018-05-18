Two arrested in Georgetown after month-long drug investigation

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two people were arrested Thursday after a one-month long investigation by the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit and officers with the Georgetown Police Department.

Janena Jametta Gamble, 20, who is out on bond for other drug and weapons related offenses, is charged with PWID heroin, PWID cocaine base, second offense driving under suspension and open container in a motor vehicle.

Tajha Soplato Anderson, 20, who had an active warrant for common law robbery, was also arrested.

According to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, agents had developed information and received citizen complaints that Gamble was selling narcotics from an apartment on the 300 block of St. James Street in Georgetown. Deputies stopped Gamble’s car on Orange Street Thursday. Anderson fled from the vehicle and Gamble attempted to dispose of a large quantity of heroin, the release says. Anderson was apprehended a short distance away.

In addition to the heroin, agents discovered crack cocaine, a large quantity of money, a digital scale, packaging materials and an open container of beer inside Gamble’s vehicle, the release says. A search of Gamble’s apartment revealed a 12-gauge shotgun and a large quantity of ammunition, as well as methadone, packaging materials and a digital scale.

