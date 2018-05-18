Bond denied for man charged with attempted murder in shooting in - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Bond denied for man charged with attempted murder in shooting incident outside MB gas station

By Nick Doria, Producer
Ryan Ralston (Source: MBPD) Ryan Ralston (Source: MBPD)
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Bond was denied Saturday for the man police say is responsible for a shooting Wednesday outside a Myrtle Beach gas station. The shooting was caught on camera and posted to Twitter.

The suspect, 40-year-old Ryan Ralston, is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, two counts of unlawful carrying of a pistol and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

On Friday, Ralston was arrested without incident by officers with the Horry County Police Department, according to Cpt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police.

In a bond hearing Saturday morning before Judge Glenn V. Ohanesian, the prosecution said Ralston is a flight risk and a danger to society, urging the court to deny bond.

Ohanesian denied bond on the armed robbery, kidnapping and attempted murder charges. In what the judge said was “relatively inconsequential,” a $5,000 surety bond was set for the unlawful carrying of a pistol charges and $10,000 surety bond for the two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Ralston was ordered to turn over any firearms he owns to law enforcement and not have not contact with the victim.

