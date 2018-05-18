USA Today/10Best readers pick Georgetown as country’s ‘Best Coastal Small Town’

Georgetown was named the Best Coastal Small Town by USA Today/10Best readers. (Source: iStock / Joesboy)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina’s third oldest city is America’s No. 1 coastal town, according to USA Today/10Best Reader’s Choice voters.

According to a press release, Georgetown was voted the nation’s “Best Coastal Small Town” by USA Today/10Best.

Georgetown has more 200-year-old buildings than Charleston and historic Front Street, which resides along the water, is the town’s heartbeat.

“Georgetown represents the best of small town America – the people are hardworking, friendly and take great pride in our community,” said Beth Stedman, CEO of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce. “The way the community reflects the values of its citizens is part of what makes Georgetown so attractive, and we are blessed to be located along a beautiful stretch of the South Carolina coast.”

Georgetown was matched against coastal towns that reside along nearly every major body of water in America, ranging from the Great Lakes to the Pacific Ocean, and outpolled nine other finalists, the release stated.

