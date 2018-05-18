Police: Pedestrian hit at 13th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have responded after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at 13th Avenue South, according to Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby.

The crash happened before 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Crosby added the pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.