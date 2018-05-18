CCU comes to aid of student, mother injured in Windsor Green fire

CCU students came to the aid of a mother and daughter injured in the Windsor Green fire. (Source: Go Fund Me/WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - After April’s fire at the Windsor Green condo complex took the home and nearly the life of 23-year-old Khrysta Boulavsky, a graduate student at Coastal Carolina University, her CCU family has rallied to raise money to help her and her mother get back on their feet.

The CCU student and her mother, Elaine, were severely injured on April 12 when they had to make a life-or-death leap from the third floor of their burning apartment building.

Boulavsky broke her pelvis on impact and her mother suffered multiple broken bones.

According to a CCU press release, within hours of hearing the news, Boulavsky's classmates began setting up fundraisers.

They organized a bake sale on campus and, working with faculty, turned the release of a Coastal journal into a fundraiser.

Through the bake sale and raffle, the students raised $650, along with a new laptop and several other essentials the mom and daughter will need to get back on their feet.

