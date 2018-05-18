32-year-old man killed in crash at U.S. 501, Pee Dee Highway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man was killed in a car crash at the intersection of Highway 501 and Pee Dee Highway Friday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The victim has been identified as Ryan Dailey, 32, of the Galivants Ferry area, Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler says.

Information on the SCHP’s website states the crash happened at 6:46 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 501 and Pee Dee Highway.

A tweet from the Horry County Police Department stated all lanes of U.S. 501 had reopened to traffic as of 8 a.m.

UPDATE: All lanes of Hwy 501 are now open although traffic is moving very slow. We appreciate your patience. https://t.co/RlVmeZeBNi — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) May 18, 2018

SCHP is investigating.

