32-year-old man killed in crash at U.S. 501, Pee Dee Highway

Troopers responded to a deadly crash in Galivants Ferry early Friday morning. (Source: WMBF News) Troopers responded to a deadly crash in Galivants Ferry early Friday morning. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man was killed in a car crash at the intersection of Highway 501 and Pee Dee Highway Friday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The victim has been identified as Ryan Dailey, 32, of the Galivants Ferry area, Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler says.

Information on the SCHP’s website states the crash happened at 6:46 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 501 and Pee Dee Highway.

A tweet from the Horry County Police Department stated all lanes of U.S. 501 had reopened to traffic as of 8 a.m. 

SCHP is investigating.

