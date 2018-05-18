Construction on new Ocean Boulevard entertainment complex nearing completion

Construction is almost finished on a new entertainment complex on Ocean Boulevard. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Developers for a new entertainment complex along part of Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach say it's almost done.

The location is at 14th Avenue North, the former Bandito's restaurant site. Developers say the new name for it is THEBlvd and it will have even more amenities to offer the community.

The three-story oceanfront entertainment complex will be the first of its kind to come to Ocean Boulevard. It will feature everything from coffee, to food, drinks, and live entertainment.

Right now, some tenants include BurgerFi, Banditos, Tin Roof, Starbucks and a general store. The project is next to the new Hilton Timeshare that's also currently under construction.

According to developers, there will be two new small public parks that will be on the north side of the boulevard and the north side of the timeshare project. They will provide more connectivity for people to go downtown.

Developers say locals and visitors alike can enjoy this walkable space all year long, with options for the whole family.

