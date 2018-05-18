FIRST ALERT: Rain chances going down, still chance of spotty shower again Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A few shower chances are possible through this afternoon. Most areas have picked up a welcome helping of rain. Over the past 48 hours, both the Pee Dee and Grand Strand fell between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain.

TODAY: The atmosphere will begin to dry slightly on Sunday. Showers will develop in some areas, but widespread heavy rain is not expected. The best chances will be before dawn along the coast and in the Pee Dee into the afternoon. We will still feel mugginess throughout Sunday, even as high temperatures only stay in the middle to low 80s.

Keep a check on the latest radar and rain chances with WMBF First Alert Weather app:

