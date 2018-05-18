No injuries reported in early-morning fire on 22nd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach

Crews respond to an apartment fire on 22nd Avenue in Myrtle Beach. (Source: WMBF News)

Crews respond to an apartment fire on 22nd Avenue in Myrtle Beach. (Source: WMBF News)

Crews respond to an apartment fire on 22nd Avenue in Myrtle Beach. (Source: WMBF News)

A fire broke out at a building on 22nd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. (Source: Nick Baggatta)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Firefighters were called to an early-morning apartment fire Friday in Myrtle Beach.

A WMBF News crew on the scene said first responders were called to a complex in the 400 block of 22nd Avenue North.

Photos from the scene list the building as Iron Gate.

According to information from crews on scene, the blaze started on the second floor in unit 204 before 3:30 a.m. and residents had to be evacuated. The fire was under control by 4 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

Myrtle Beach police arrived on scene first after hearing of smoke in the area near the McDonald's restaurant. Officers were helping to get people out of the building when firefighters arrived, according to information from first responders.

Stay with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.