Man, teen charged in shooting death of Bennettsville woman

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man and a teen have been arrested and charged in the death of a woman at a Bennettsville home last month.

According to Marlboro County Sheriff’s Capt. Sara Albarri, 28-year-old Eric Quennel Jones and a 16-year-old boy both face charges of murder, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.

The charges stem from the death of 23-year-old Verkin Townsend, who was found inside the Windham Street home in Bennettsville with gunshot wounds on April 15.

At the time of the shooting, three other people were inside the home who were not hurt.

