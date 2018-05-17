Bond denied for suspect charged with DUI in Robert Grissom Parkway crash that killed three

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Garth Treadway appears for a bond hearing following his arrest in connection with the fatal May 4 crash on Robert Grissom Parkway that left three dead. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Bond was denied for the man charged in connection with a fatal crash earlier this month in Myrtle Beach that left three dead and multiple people injured.

According to information from Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby, Conway resident Garth Treadway was arrested Thursday for the May 4 crash in the area of Robert Grissom Parkway and Executive Avenue.

Treadway was charged with three counts of felony DUI resulting in death, and one count each of felony DUI resulting in great bodily harm, hit and run attended vehicle, and transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken.

At the defendant's bond hearing Friday morning, the prosecution ran through Treadway's criminal history that began with a 1983 conviction on two counts of unlawful carrying of a firearm. It was also noted that he was convicted in federal court in 2003 for weapons violations and sentenced to 14 years.

Charges stemming from the Grissom Parkway crash could carry up to 90 years in prison, according to the state.

The prosecution said they had "grave concerns" that the defendant was a flight risk and a danger to the community, and asked that bond be denied.

Investigators said Treadway was fleeing the scene of a traffic crash that happened on Pine Island Road when the fatal crash on Robert Grissom Parkway happened. Evidence showed that alcohol and speed were contributing factors in the collision, according to Crosby.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office previously identified the victims as:

Nicolas Norris, 25, of Myrtle Beach.

Kristie Drewes, 24, who was originally from Connecticut, but had been living in the Conway area for 5 years.

Gulnoza Tashmatova, 34, who was originally from Uzbekistan, but was living in Myrtle Beach.

A number of motorcycle friends of Norris' were in the courtroom, each wearing a black leather vest that had the word "Axemen" on the back. The name is in reference to the bike club the victim was a member of.

One of the Axemen members addressed the court ahead of the judge's decision, saying, “I want him (Treadway) to stay there until he’s rightfully convicted.”

