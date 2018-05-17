Treasurer dismisses lawsuit against Horry County Government

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A lawsuit filed by Horry County Treasurer Angie Jones against the county and its administrator was dismissed Thursday.

The suit was dismissed with prejudice by the plaintiff. Each party is responsible for its own costs and attorneys’ fees.

Jones claimed in the lawsuit, filed in November, that her office was understaffed and county leaders refused to provide her with employees needed to run it.

In a statement, the treasurer said she and the county council have been working together for months to “resolve any and all issues.”

"We, as your elected officials, have agreed to work hard for the benefit of our citizens," Jones said. “It’s a great day in Horry County. No budget amendments have been agreed to at this time. I have faith they will do what they can to help us.”

Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said going forward they are going to "be team Horry."

