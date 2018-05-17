Manhunt leads to arrest of man accused of assaulting Lake City officers

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) - Lake City Police arrested a man accused of assaulting a police officer.

A post on the Lake City Police Department’s Facebook page shows a photo of 20-year-old Thaddeaus Brayboy as he was taken into custody on Thursday.

Officers say he was a suspect in a domestic case they were investigating Thursday morning at Coker Trailer Park.

When trying to arrest Brayboy, the officers said he started to fight them, hitting one on the head before running away.

A number of agencies helped Lake City police find Brayboy at an apartment complex in Kingstree. He is charged with domestic violence and assault on a police officer.

