FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain looking more likely on Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - High humidity and tropical moisture will keep off and on showers and storms in the forecast through the weekend with an increasing potential for locally very heavy rain late Friday and Saturday.

Tropical humidity will continue to flow into the Carolinas keeping the humidity and rain chances high. Tonight will be mild and muggy with a few passing showers or a thunderstorm in some areas. Temperatures will drop into the lower 70s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and muggy with more pop up showers and storms at any point during the day. A few locally heavy downpours will be likely at times. Clouds will tend to keep afternoon temperatures a bit cooler with upper 70s to lower 80s.

By Friday night and Saturday, even more tropical moisture moves into the coastal sections of South Carolina. This enhanced area of tropical moisture looks increasingly likely to result in a period of steadier and heavier rain to start off the weekend. The latest forecast models indicate this plume of tropical moisture and heavy downpours impacting the Grand Strand from late Friday night into the first half of the day on Saturday. Several forecast models indicate the potential for 1 to 2 inches of rain along the Grand Strand through midday Saturday with the possibility of 3 or 4 inches in some areas. Despite the heavy rain, major flooding does not look to be a concern, but ponding of water on roads and low lying area will be likely where the heavy rain develops.

The atmosphere will begin to dry slightly by Sunday. This will result in a slight decrease in the coverage of showers and storms, but pop-up activity will still be likely from time to time.

Warm and humid weather will continue into early next week, with a few pop-up storms from time to time.

