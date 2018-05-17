Florence pawn shop clerk assaulted by robbers who made off with firearms

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence pawn shop clerk was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after being assaulted by four robbers.

According to information from the Florence Police Department, officers went to Rick's Pawn Shop, at 804 E. Palmetto St., at 2:19 p.m.

The investigation revealed that four men wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts entered the store, assaulted the clerk and took several firearms before leaving, according to police.

No other information was immediately available. Anyone with details on the robbery is asked to call the FPD at (843) 665-3191.

