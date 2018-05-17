Couple who got engaged onstage at CCMF marry in SC

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – If you attended the Carolina County Music Fest on Saturday night last year, you may remember the lively couple who got engaged onstage during Lee Brice’s performance.

When the groom got down on one knee and asked her to marry him, the bride-to-be said, “I will absolutely marry you.”

Well now that couple has officially tied the knot! Warrick McZeke and Josie Harris got married May 12 in York, SC, according to their wedding website.

The official CCMF Twitter account tweeted a picture of them pointing at her bouquet, where a CCMF wristband was tied.

McZeke appears to be having an awesome year, as the aspiring country singer will actually perform at this year’s CCMF, according to the festival’s Tweet.

CCMF kicks off on Thursday, June 7 and goes through Sunday, June 10. Headliners this year include Luke Bryan, Toby Keith, Zac Brown Band and Cole Swindell.