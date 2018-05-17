Man charged with DUI after reportedly crashing car into Florence - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man charged with DUI after reportedly crashing car into Florence building

Jason Odell Clardy (Source: FCDC) Jason Odell Clardy (Source: FCDC)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A man is facing a driving under the influence charge after reportedly crashing his Jeep SUV into a Florence building Wednesday, according to a news release from the Florence Police Department.

At about at about 1:03 p.m. Wednesday, first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Evans Street and Cashua Drive in reference to the crash.

A Jeep SUV traveling north on Cashua Drive left the road and collided with a building in the 1800 block of West Evans Street, the release says.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, 37-year-old Jason Odell Clardy, was transported to a local hospital by Florence County EMS for treatment; no other injuries were reported.

Clardy was arrested after his release from the hospital and transported to the Florence County Detention Center.

