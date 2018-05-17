Man accused of shooting store clerk during armed robbery arrested, charged

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Lake City man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the armed robbery of Rob’s ABC store on U.S. Highway 52 on May 9, according to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deion Levante Felder, 21, is charged with one count of attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Deputies say Felder entered the store with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. After a brief struggle, the clerk was shot and Felder fled the scene, the release says. The clerk was treated at a local hospital and has since been released.

Felder is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

