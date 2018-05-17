Bond denied for woman arrested in connection with April robbery of victim of shooting caught on camera

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A North Myrtle Beach woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with the April 4 robbery of the man who was shot at outside a gas station Wednesday in Myrtle Beach. That incident was caught on camera and posted to Twitter.

Police arrested Brittany Mullinax, 25, on a warrant for armed robbery. She appeared for a bond hearing Thursday afternoon, where a $50,000 bond was set on a weapons charge, but denied on the charges of armed robbery, accessory after the fact to kidnapping, and possession of a deadly weapon.

The defendant had asked the judge for leniency to attend a housekeeping job. Mullinax also noted that Thursday was her 25th birthday, prompting the judge to wish her "Happy birthday."

According to an incident report, Mullinax and 40-year-old Ryan Ralston, the man who police have identified as the suspect in the gas station shooting, allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint of $800 in the 3500 block of North Gate Road on April 4. The victim said he was visiting his brother who lives off Highway 707 when he was approached by Mullinax who was asking for cigarette. After the victim gave the suspect the cigarette, Ralston appeared from behind a bush with a gun and demanded the victim’s money. Police say after giving the suspects his money, they fled northbound on Kings Highway in a silver Volvo, the report says.

The victim in the armed robbery incident is the same man Ralston reportedly shot at outside the Circle K convenience store at 1405 South Kings Highway Wednesday, according to a news release from Myrtle Beach police.

Police say Mullinax was at the shooting incident but was not an active participant. Officers learned of her whereabouts from a notification on License Plate Readers and conducted a traffic stop. Inside of Mullinax’s car was the pink Victoria’s Secret bag Ralston fled the shooting with, police say. Police believe the motive for the Wednesday’s shooting stems from the April 4 armed robbery incident.

Additional warrants will be sought against Mullinax. Ralston remains at large.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this incident or has information on the whereabouts of Ralston, to contact the dispatch center at 843- 918-1382.

