Hurricane Expo 2018

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The official start of hurricane season is Friday, June 1, and WMBF News is hosting a hurricane expo to make sure those in the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee are ready.

The WMBF First Alert Hurricane Expo is May 31st, from 4 to 7 p.m., on the plaza in front of Ripley's Aquarium at Broadway at the Beach. The event is free, kid-friendly and open to the public.

Attendees can show their First Alert weather app and receive $5 entrance into Ripley's Aquarium for Friday evening during the Expo.

WMBF News and our sponsors are giving away over $6,000 in prizes in conjunction with this year's Hurricane Expo. You can enter by downloading the WMBF First Alert Weather App and clicking the banner at the top of the App or you can enter in person at the Hurricane Expo. Winners will be chosen June 5th. Download the App here:

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h

ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi

Whether you have questions about the local evacuation zones, being better prepared to ride out a hurricane in your home, insurance or home repairs, the hurricane expo will have experts on hand to provide useful information. The list of this year's sponsors and attendees include:

Midatlantic Storm Protection

Contract Exteriors

Express Electrical Services

Conway Medical Center

ASL Signs

Carolina Clean Up

Vines Plumbing and Water Restoration

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team

Horry Electrical Cooperative Inc.

Horry County Emergency Management

Myrtle Beach Police

Myrtle Beach Fire

Salvation Army

SC Department of Insurance