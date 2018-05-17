Conway woman charged for shooting at car while driving on Marion Co. highway

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway woman was arrested Tuesday in Marion County after she allegedly shot at another car while driving down the highway.

Ashley Shana Jones is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace.

Marion County 911 received a call that one black car was shooting at another black car while they were traveling on West Highway 76, Sheriff Wallace said.

Deputies located the vehicles, and a traffic stop was conducted on Jones’ vehicle, with assistance from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Sheriff Wallace said. A handgun was found in her vehicle.

