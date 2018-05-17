Farmers market vouchers available for Georgetown County seniors

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Seniors in Georgetown County will soon be able to pick up Farmers Market vouchers as part of the Seniors Nutrition Program.

The vouchers will be issued on June 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Beck Recreation Center, and can be used at the Georgetown Farmers Market and other qualifying providers of fresh produce.

Vouchers will be available to all eligible seniors 60 years and older. Seniors should bring proof of identity, age and household income when picking up the vouchers.

The Beck Recreation Center is located at 2030 Church St. in Georgetown.

For more information, call (843) 545-3275.

