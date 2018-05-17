Police: Man arrested after hitting school bus in Florence, fleeing the scene

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – An Effingham man is facing charges after allegedly hitting the back of a school bus with his car Wednesday morning before fleeing the scene, according to a press release from the Florence Police Department.

Ventura Torres, Jr., 57, is charged with unlawful operation of an unsafe vehicle, leaving the scene of a collision with property damage, driving under suspension, failure to return a license after notice of suspension and driving with no insurance.

Police responded to Irby Street and Howe Springs Road at about 8:08 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of collision. Responding officers learned a Chrysler Voyager minivan, reportedly driven by Torres, Jr., collided with the rear of a school bus stopped in traffic near Howe Springs Road. While fleeing, the suspect then hit a second car before being stopped by an officer with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources on Howe Spring Road near Bruins Lane, the release says.

No one was injured in the incident and no students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Torres, Jr. was transported to the Florence County Detention Center and released on bond Wednesday, online records show.

