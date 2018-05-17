Enjoy a family favorite film with the AMC CLASSIC Summer Movie Camp

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - AMC is officially kicking off the 2018 summer movie-going season with the start AMC CLASSIC Summer Movie Camp, according to a news release.

For eight weeks beginning on June 13, moviegoers in the Myrtle Beach community can enjoy a ticket to the family favorite film of the week and an AMC KidsPack, which includes popcorn, fountain drink and fruit snacks for just $4.

The movie camp is every Wednesday at 10 a.m. through August 8 at AMC CLASSIC Broadway 16 and AMC CLASSIC Myrtle Beach 12.



