Boil water advisory issued in Pamplico

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A boil water advisory has been issued in the town of Pamplico, according to a news release. Residents who use the town water system should boil their water for at least one minute prior to drinking or cooking.

The boil water advisory was issued at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday after a water main line break at the corner of Third Avenue and South Walnut Street, the release says.

As of about 5:15 a.m. Thursday, the advisory is still in effect. If you have any questions concerning the advisory, call Pamplico Town Hall at 843-493-5551.

