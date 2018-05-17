Persons of interest sought in armed robbery of Hartsville cab driver

Two men are being sought as persons of interest in the armed robbery of a Hartsville cab driver Wednesday afternoon (Source: Hartsville PD)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Two men are being sought as persons of interest in the armed robbery of a Hartsville cab driver Wednesday afternoon, according to an online posting from the Hartsville Police Department.

Police say the robbery occurred on South Fourth Street at about 1:30 p.m., the posting says.

If you have any information of the identity of the men or who owns the white vehicle pictured, contact Hartsville police via confidential Facebook message or call investigators at 843-383-3029.

