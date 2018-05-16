Defense motion denied in Loris ‘Stand Your Ground’ case; trial to start this summer

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Horry County judge has denied the defense’s motion in a “stand your ground” hearing and it will now move to a jury trial.

According to information from the Horry County Solicitor’s Office, circuit court Judge Larry Hyman heard testimony and was presented evidence on Monday and Tuesday from defense counsel and the state in the case of Roger Grate, who is charged in the fatal 2016 Christmas Day shooting of 40-year-old Darrell D. Doctor in Loris.

The victim was found laying on Kennedy Street in Loris, dead of a gunshot wound to the head.

At the end of this week’s bench trial, Hyman ruled for the state and the case is now set to go before a jury in August, according to the solicitor’s office.

