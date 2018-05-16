Pee Dee mom turns to social media to bring attention to daughter being bullied

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A mom’s Facebook video detailing the bullying her daughter has allegedly endured at a Florence school has gone viral.

The video shows Shasta Partee and her daughter, Nae’mya, holding up white cards, with each card telling how she’s allegedly bullied and targeted at school.

Since it was posted Friday, the video has nearly 40,000 views and has been shared almost 1,500 times.

Nae’mya goes to Southside Middle School. The bullying started in March, according to her mother.

Partee said after consistently addressing the issue with school officials and getting no results, she took her frustrations to social media.

The mother was even reportedly arrested after she came to the school one day at the request of her daughter.

“We were just trying to make a statement to say, ‘Listen, the bullying has to stop. The parent retaliation has to stop,’” Partee said. “You guys need to do something with the bully and you need to do something with the person that’s being bullied because they’re not just bullying for no reason. They have a reason on why they’re bullying and if you can help on both ends then you may actually stop the bullying in your schools.”

Partee said her daughter has generalized dystonia, a condition that can cause immobility and hair loss from stress and fatigue, which makes the situation worse.

Her daughter said the children call her ugly, tell her she looks like a boy, and try to pull of the scarf she’s allowed to wear because of her condition.

Partee said Nae’mya was happy to go back after a year of being in and out of school because of her condition.

Now, Partee said her daughter is scared to go to school.

“She said, ‘Mom, I just want it to stop. I just want them to leave me alone,’” Partee said. “She’s a little girl, she’s lost her hair, of course she doesn’t feel great about the situation and she just wants it to stop.”

Partee said she started addressing the bullying with school officials in March and has since addressed every incident that has occurred.

Last month, Partee said she was arrested and charged with disturbing schools and intimidation.

The day of the incident, April 12, Partee said she went up to the school to keep an eye on her daughter after Nae’mya said she was being bullied again.

According to the police report sent to WMBF by Partee, school officials claim “several female students came to her [school counselor] and told her Partee threatened to beat them up and their mothers.”

The report also says the two girls making the claims “had an issue the day before with Partee’s daughter.”

Partee says surveillance video contradicts the reports and shows her only talking to her daughter and her daughter’s friends.

According to the mother, school officials said there was one incident where Nae’mya said she was hit with a book bag and threatened, but the situation was handled.

However, Partee said school officials stated there was no evidence of any other bullying incidents, causing her to post the video.

“The other day when an incident had happened, I asked them were they going to do anything about the bullying and they said, ‘We’ll cross that bridge when we get there, and that’s when I hit send,” Partee said.

WMBF News took Partee’s accusations to school officials at Southside Middle School.

In response, Southside Middle Principal Craig Washington sent the following statement:

Students at Southside Middle School are encouraged to treat each other with respect. Bullying is not condoned at this school, neither is it tolerated here by the administration and staff. By law, we are unable to publicly comment about any individual student issues; however, any report of bullying at Southside Middle is dealt with swiftly and in accordance with the Florence One Code of Conduct.

Partee disagrees, saying school officials need to be more proactive rather than reactive when it comes to handling bullying in the schools.

She said since posting the video, more students are looking out for Nae’mya, but the bullying hasn’t stopped.

Partee also said dozens of parents and students have responded and she realizes she’s not the only one.

“I hope that they would literally, literally stop and listen and notice how big of an issue that this actually is and do something about it,” she said.

WMBF has requested the police reports from the Florence Police Department.

Partee will be holding a protest on May 25 to speak out against bullying. The protest will be from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. across the street from Southside Middle School.

