Coroner identifies driver killed after truck runs off road in Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One person died Wednesday evening following a single-vehicle crash in the Myrtle Beach area.

According to information from South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins, the crash happened at 5:25 p.m. on Tidewater Road.

A 2012 Ford pickup truck was heading west when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a ditch, according to Collins.

He added the driver was the only person in the truck and the victim was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the victim as 49-year-old David Stockdale, of Conway.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.