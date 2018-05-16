Police: SC man choked victim to death, charged with voluntary manslaughter

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man remained in jail Wednesday afternoon under no bond following his arrest for allegedly choking a person to death.

According to information from the Horry County Police Department, 37-year-old Gary Demonte Williams was charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Police responded to a home in the 3600 block of Highway 701 South in the Conway area Monday in reference to an unresponsive man, according to a police report.

A woman told police the victim and the suspect had been fighting.

The victim was found partially face down on a couch, with his head buried in a pillow, the report stated. Police did not find a pulse.

According to law enforcement, the suspect left before police arrived.

An arrest warrant states that Williams grabbed the victim from behind and placed him “in the choking position” and choked him to death.

The warrant identified the victim as Matthew Donovan.

