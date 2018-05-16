FIRST ALERT: Showers, storms continue with heavy rain possible Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Tropical moisture will continue to spread across the region for the rest of the week and into the weekend. This will keep the risk of pop up showers and storms in the forecast each day. We're still not expecting any day to be a total wash-out, but downpours could develop or move onshore at any time day or night.

Tonight will see mostly cloudy skies with passing showers and a thunderstorm or two at times. Temperatures will remain mild and muggy with readings only dropping into the lower 70s.

Thursday will see more of the same. Sun at times, clouds at times and rain at times. A few of the downpours will be heavy at times in some areas. Temperatures will reach the lower to middle 80s near the beaches and middle and upper 80s inland.

This same weather pattern will continue through the weekend. While it will not rain the entire time, periods of rain and storms will be likely at any time day or night.

The forecast for Friday and Saturday will depend heavily on where an axis of potentially heavy rain sets up. Current indications are that a few periods of steady rain may develop at times on Friday and Saturday and could lead to some periods of heavy rain.

Rain totals from through Sunday are still forecast to average between 2 and 4 inches across most of the area. The recent dry conditions will prevent any flood concerns, although heavy downpours will likely result in some minor street flooding at times.

