One injured after SUV crashes into building in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – One person was injured Wednesday afternoon after an SUV crashed into a building in Florence.

According to a press release from the Florence Police Department, at approximately 1:03 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Evans Street and Cashua Drive in reference to the crash.

A Jeep SUV traveling north on Cashua Drive left the road and collided with a building in the 1800 block of West Evans Street, according to police.

The driver was taken to the hospital by Florence County EMS. No other injuries were reported.

Officers continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.