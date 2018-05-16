Conway Police Department provide tips on what to do when pulled over by police

Conway Police explain what to do when you get pulled over. (Source: Conway Police on Facebook)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway Police posted to Facebook a short video with a simple explanation of what to do when you get pulled over by police.

“We get it...no one likes to be pulled over by a police officer,” the post states. “However, if you were in the situation, would you know what to do? We put together this short video to show you!”

The video walks through several steps drivers should take after police turn on their lights and attempt to pull a driver over:

-Pull over in a safe location closest to you. Pulling off the roadway or into a well-let parking lot is recommended for the safety of the driver and the officer.

-Stay seated in your vehicle at all times, unless directed otherwise.

-If you’re pulled over at night, Conway Police recommend turning on your car’s overhead light.

-“Keeping your hands where the officer can see them is greatly appreciated.”

-Police ask that during your interaction with police, you turn your car’s music off and refrain from using your cell phone.

