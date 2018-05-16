Vacant beach store dubbed ‘an eye sore’ comes down in North Myrtle Beach

A vacant beachwear store in North Myrtle Beach has been torn down. (Source: WMBF News)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - What was being called "an eye sore" is now gone from the North Myrtle Beach area.

The Dolphins beach store used to sit at the corner of U.S. 17 and 27th Avenue. According to officials, the building came down three weeks ago.

Many residents had been frustrated by the fact the store sat empty for so long.

Back in April, residents became more enraged after the store was damaged during a storm, with siding ripped off the front.

As of now, no one has applied for a building permit.

