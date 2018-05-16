GRAPHIC: Police identify suspect wanted in Myrtle Beach shooting caught on camera

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

A witness got video of a shooting in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday. (Source: @aaron_e30 on Twitter)

The suspect wanted in a shooting in downtown Myrtle Beach has been identified. (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police have identified the suspect wanted in a shooting at a gas station in Myrtle Beach that was caught on camera by a Twitter user.

According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, 40-year-old Ryan Ralston is wanted for attempted murder in reference to the shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon at the Circle K convenience store located at 1405 S. Kings Hwy.

Ralston was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a green logo, dark shorts and black Air Jordan sneakers, according to the MBPD. He was also wearing an orange silicone wrist band on his right wrist and carrying a Victoria’s Secret bag with the word “Love” on it.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the MBPD at (843) 918-1382.

Ryan Ralston is wanted for attempted murder. If you know of his location or have information on this case, please contact 843.918.1382 regarding case 18-009258. pic.twitter.com/qB9tvmMtub — Myrtle Beach Police (@MBPDSC) May 17, 2018

Dramatic video of the incident shows one man opening fire on another, while the person catching the action on his phone tried to hide behind his dash. Police say no injuries were reported.

Police said the victim and the suspect know each other and there is no reason to believe the public is in danger.

The witness who got video of the shooting posted that video to Twitter, but it has since been removed.

Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen responded to the shooting, reminding residents and visitors that there are 800 surveillance cameras throughout the city.

“We can’t control what people see and film, but we can arrest those who break the law and endanger others,” Pedersen said in a statement. "Criminals will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. This behavior – whatever the reason or cause – will not be tolerated in Myrtle Beach. This is not the way to settle disagreements.”

WARNING: The video contains graphic language.

