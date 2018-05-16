Deal Diva: Finding the best summer sunscreen at the best price

It's a Walmart brand but it's considered a 'best buy' from Consumer Reports with a score of 92 out of 100. According to Consumer Reports you can purchase for roughly $5. (Source: WMBF)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Don't get burned by your sunscreen this summer.

Consumer Reports released its ranking for sunscreens, and it turns out the best protection doesn't have to put a hole in your wallet.

Lotions

Equate Ultra Protection Sunscreen SPF 50

It's a Walmart brand but it's considered a 'best buy' from Consumer Reports with a score of 92 out of 100. According to Consumer Reports, you can purchase it for roughly $5.

The Equate Sport Lotion SPF 50

This is also a Walmart brand, but is considered a favorite. Consumer Reports gave it a near-perfect score of 99. This sunscreen is priced around $5.

Coppertone Water Babies SPF 50

If you want to pay more for a brand name, this sunscreen is recommended. Consumer Reports gave it a score of 95. Based on ounce size, this product could be as much as $11.

Sprays

Trader Joe's Spray SPF 50+

When it comes to spray, this sunscreen product offers the most for your money. Consumer Reports actually gave this spray sunscreen a perfect score.

Equate Sport Continuous Spray SPF 30

Once again, Walmart makes the list for affordability. However, Consumer Reports gave it a score of 83 out of 100. A two-pack bottle of this sunscreen averages $9.

Looking at the rankings, most of the sunscreens offer the same amount of active ingredients needed to protect your skin, which is partly why Consumer Reports say these are all considered best buys.

