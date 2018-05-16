Police investigating home invasion, burglary in The Farm subdivision

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Detectives with the Horry County Police Department are investigating a Tuesday night home invasion and burglary in The Farm subdivision of Carolina Forest.

According to an online posting from the department, the incidents do not appear to be related.

Officers responded to a home on Barn Owl Court around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of a home invasion, according to an Horry County Police Department incident report. Police say they were informed that one of the victims, a 74-year-old man, was driving around the neighborhood looking for the suspect. When he returned to the home, police observed a cut to his right shin and bleeding to his scalp. Police say there were no other injuries to the additional victims.

The victims say the suspect came into their kitchen with a double-barreled shotgun. Police say the victims thought it was a joke until the suspect began pointing the gun at them. The suspect then demanded all of their cell phones. As one of the victims was giving the suspect his phone, he yelled to a 17-year-old male in an upstairs bedroom to “come downstairs with a gun” as “they were being robbed,” the report says.

According to the report, the suspect demanded money from the victims. After one of the victims told him he did not have money, he tried to grab the suspect’s shotgun. Police say a struggle then ensured between the 74-year-old victim and the suspect for control of the gun. After hearing the disturbance, another victim called police. In an attempt to flee, another 17-year-old male struck the suspect with a metal object, however the suspect managed to flee the home through the backyard. All of the victims reported the suspect was “indecisive” in his mannerisms and directions to them, the report says.

Detectives have identified a possible suspect in the burglary incident and are seeking footage from residents of The Farm who have a home surveillance system. If you are willing to release footage, please contact police at 843-915-8477.

Crime tips can also be submitted via HCPD’S mobile app, emailing tips to CrimeTips@HorryCounty.org or by calling 843-915-TIPS.

