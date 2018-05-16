Man wanted for questioning in credit card theft, fraud case - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man wanted for questioning in credit card theft, fraud case

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for questioning in connection to credit card theft and fraud in the Florence and Myrtle Beach area, according to a news release from the department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

