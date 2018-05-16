LIVE: Thousands march through downtown Raleigh in largest teacher protest in NC history

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL/WMBF) — Teachers from the Triangle and all across North Carolina will march in downtown Raleigh Wednesday to urge lawmakers to increase state funding for education.

Robeson County Schools closed Wednesday to allow teachers to attend the rally.

Teachers will march from the North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE) building located at 700 S. Salisbury Street to the legislative building on W. Jones Street at 10 a.m. and have planned a speech for noon.

The legislative building can hold 4,000 people at its capacity, and of those, about 1,000 will be teachers hoping to meet their lawmakers to talk higher pay and more resources for students.

