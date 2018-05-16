Nitty Gritty Dirty Band to perform at FMU Performing Arts Center

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Grammy award-winning Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is coming to Florence.

The American ensemble, known for their string of hits including “Fishin’ in the Dark” and “Mr. Bojangles,” will be performing at the FMU Performing Arts Center on August 30, according to a news release.

In addition to their two Grammy awards, the band has earned multiple platinum and gold records.

Tickets for the band’s only Pee Dee-area show in 2018 go on sale Wednesday at noon. Ticket prices start at $22 and are available online here or over the phone at 843-661-4444 and at the PAC Ticket Office.

