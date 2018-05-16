Local WWII veteran named Grand Marshal for Military Appreciation Days Parade

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – WWII veteran Theodore "Ted" Ross will be the honorary Grand Marshal for this year's Military Appreciation Days Parade on May 26, according to an online posting from the city of Myrtle Beach.

Ross, who turns 100-years-old on May 30, received the Silver Star for his courageous actions during the Battle of the Bulge.

The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. and travels along Pampas Drive and Farrow Parkway.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.