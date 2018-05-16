Horry County Sheriff’s Office warning citizens of phone scam

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam in which the caller tells citizens a warrant has been issued for their arrest, according to an online posting.

The scammer tries to convince people to send money to take care of the warrant. The sheriff’s office will never demand money from anyone who has a warrant.

If you have any questions or concerns about this scam or any other issue, contact the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.