Chef at ‘The Granddaddy’ shares recipe for golf course’s clam chowder

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Players at Myrtle Beach’s first golf course have been enjoying its clam chowder for almost 40 years.

Now, the chef at Pines Lakes Country Club is unveiling the recipe for two versions of their Manhattan Clam Chowder.

According to a press release, the original recipe began in 1981 with Shirley Poulter, who was the food and beverage manager at the time at Pine Lakes.

Poulter would mix the tomatoes, potatoes, celery, clams dill, fat back, and seasoning together to make the clam chowder.

An employee would then station himself just outside the first hole and ladle the chowder into bowls for hungry golfers, the release stated.

The chowder was served between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., and was given outside as a lure to bring golfers into the clubhouse for a complete meal, according to the release.

After a short hiatus in 2010, Pine Lakes began serving the chowder indoors and now offers it on its menu during operating hours.

Lois Spoto, director of food and beverage for the parent company of Pine Lakes, Founders Group International, said keeping people who have visited Pine Lakes happy is part of the reason for delivering the clam chowder recipe to the public, according to the release.

The two versions of the chowder are below:

Original Pine Lakes Clam Chowder

Note: Poulter used memory and taste as opposed to portions for her recipe.

4 No. 10 Cans Tomatoes

Real Potatoes

Celery

Clams

Salt, Pepper and Garlic

Fat Back

New Clam Chowder Recipe

2 ½ lbs. Diced celery

2 ½ lbs. Diced onions

10 lbs. Potatoes (Largely Diced)

1 lb. Clam Base

7 Quarts Water

1 No. 10 Can of AP Tomatoes

3 51-ounce Cans of Chopped Clams

5 Bay Leaves

2 Tbsp Old Bay

2 Tbsp White Pepper

3 Tbsp Dried Thyme

1 Tbsp Salt

Directions

Combine all ingredients and bring to a boil

Allow to simmer for at least one hour

Chill thoroughly before refrigerating

Cover and refrigerate

