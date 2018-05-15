Tabor City man dies after vehicle strikes bridge railing

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Tabor City man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night.

The driver was identified as 60-year-old Harrelson Long, from Tabor City, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

According to information from S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins, the crash happened around 8 p.m. on SC Secondary 143. According to a map of county roads, Secondary 143 is Pond Road, north of Longs and near the state line.

A 2000 Mercury was southbound when the vehicle ran off the road and struck the bridge railing.

Collins said the driver died as a result of the crash. The victim was not wearing a seat belt.

No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to Collins.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.