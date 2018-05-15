Authorities looking for suspect charged with domestic violence, another with breach of trust

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One victim says the suspect's violent temper put her in the hospital.

A second suspect is wanted for taking the cash but failing to return the vehicle he was supposed to fix.

With both suspects on the loose, authorities are on the hunt and asking for the public’s help.

Jasper Devon Arthur, 28, is wanted on charges of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. Horry County police say last month the victim was woken up by a banging at her door. She reportedly let Arthur in and went back to bed, later hearing noises and allegedly finding Arthur having sex with someone in her daughter's bedroom.

The victim says Arthur shoved and punched her, then choked her and kicked her in the ribs. She was taken to the hospital. Arthur's last known address is on Olive Drive in Green Sea.

Horry County police are also looking for Paul Anthony Hause. The 52-year-old is charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent.

Authorities say a victim claims last November, he gave Hause $250 to repair his vehicle but was unable to get a hold of him a week later to pick it up.

Police got involved and Hause said the vehicle needed additional repairs. The victim again said he was unable to pick up his truck. He did eventually retrieve it and now police are looking for Hause. His last known address is on Piedmont in Myrtle Beach.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.