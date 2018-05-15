New pizza place opens in Grande Dunes area

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Brixx Wood Fired Pizza has opened a location in the Grande Dunes area of Myrtle Beach.

According to a press release, the new eatery is located at 8006 N. Kings Hwy. It will be open late night seven days a week.

Brixx specializes in creating pizzas on scratch-made dough that are topped with fresh ingredients and cooked in a wood-burning oven, the release stated.

The menu also features salads, pastas and sandwiches complemented by 24 craft beers on tap, 14 wines by the glass and cocktails.

According to the release, the restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday.

