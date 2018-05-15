Robeson County schools to close Wednesday for rally in Raleigh

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The Public Schools of Robeson County will close for students on Wednesday, May 16, in conjunction with the rally for public education in Raleigh.

According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, Wednesday will be an optional teacher workday to “allow those who wish to participate in the rally for public education in Raleigh on May 16th the flexibility to do so.”

“Many teachers and staff are requesting leave on May 16th and there is a shortage of available substitutes to cover the anticipated teacher absences,” the post read in part. “We simply won’t have enough teachers in place to operate schools safely or to ensure a high-quality instructional day for students.”

The full post can be read below:

