FIRST ALERT: Sun, clouds, rain, repeat

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Tropical humidity will keep showers and storms in the forecast at times all the way through the weekend. While there will be plenty of times when it's not raining, other times could see locally heavy downpours.

Tonight will see a break in the passing showers through the late evening, but more showers will likely develop and move onshore late tonight and into early Wednesday. Temperatures will stay very mild tonight, only dropping to around 70 inland and the lower 70s at the beach.

This same weather pattern will continue from Wednesday through the weekend; SUN-CLOUDS-DOWNPOUR-REPEAT. While it will not rain the entire time, periods of rain and storms will be likely at any time day or night. The best chance of showers and storms will tend to favor the late night hours through the late morning near the beach and mid to late afternoon hours inland. With so much tropical moisture in place, some heavy downpours are likely from time to time. Temperatures will remain very mild with afternoon readings in the lower 80s and overnight temperatures around 70.

More significant rain may develop at times by Friday and Saturday.

Rain totals from Tuesday through Sunday are still forecast to average between 2 and 4 inches across most of the area. The recent dry conditions will prevent any flood concerns, although heavy downpours will likely result in some minor street flooding at times.

